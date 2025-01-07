Cong Is Not A Party Of Slogans, Don't Fall Into Kejriwal's Trap: Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh

New Delhi: Jharkhand minister and Congress leader Deepika Pandey Singh said the grand old party has always focused on women empowerment and has thus come up with the 'Pyari Didi' scheme.

She said that Congress is not a party of slogans but of the needy and in states run by the party, governments are fulfilling all its promises.

"During Sheila Dikshit government, many schemes were run for women empowerment. Women were given assistance of Rs 11000 each when a girl child was born in hospital, Rs 10000 if born in home and Rs 15000 during school admission. In this way, every woman was given an amount of Rs 36000 or Rs 35000 for empowerment. This apart, there were many schemes for girls. Women empowerment cannot be complete without Sheila Dikshit," she said.

The Jharkhand minister further said that the first scheme in the name of 'Ladli' was introduced during Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi. "Our government is also fulfilling the promise of increasing the monthly allowance from Rs 1250 to 1500 for women in Himachal Pradesh while in Telangana, our government has fulfilled the promise of providing free travel to women. Crores of rupees are being spent by the government on it," she said.

Under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana, the Karnataka government is giving Rs 2000 per month to women, she said. "In Jharkhand where our coalition government is in power, many schemes are being run for women. Also, women are being given honorarium under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana in Jharkhand," Singh said.

Hitting out at former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who announced assistance of Rs 2100 a month to women ahead of Delhi elections, Singh asked why no such initiative was taken so far. "I want to ask Kejriwal you have been in power in Delhi for the last 10-11 years, who stopped you from giving this honorarium so long? Why did you remember the women of Delhi only before the elections?" she asked while urging women of Delhi not to fall into Kejriwal's trap. Women are fed up with Kejriwal's 'jumlas' and lies, she claimed.

"Kejriwal, who wore torn slippers and muffler before entering politics, has now become the son of 'Sheesh Mahal'. Now the Congress government will be formed in Delhi and we will again work for the empowerment of women here," she added.