Sanjay Singh Doing 'Fraud' In Voter List: Delhi BJP Chief Seeks EC Action

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of doing fraud in the voter list through bogus registrations.

BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva has alleged that AAP MP Sanjay Singh has registered himself as a voter in New Delhi Assembly, Tilak Nagar Assembly and Sultanpur Municipal Corporation.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva said, "When Sanjay Singh entered Rajya Sabha in 2018, in his affidavit he mentioned that his vote is registered in Hari Nagar Assembly but at the same time his name featured in the voter list of Sultanpur Municipal Council. The affidavit is a government document and not prepared by us."

Elaborating further, Sachdeva said that a person, who is stating in his affidavit that he is a resident of Hari Nagar Assembly in Delhi, is at that time having his vote registered in Sultanpur. "He is not satisfied with Hari Nagar alone so has got his name registered elsewhere. This is fraud and violation of electoral laws," he added.

Sachdeva alleged that Singh was not satisfied with Hari Nagar and Sultanpur so got his vote registered in Tilak Nagar as well. "In Rajya Sabha, he is claiming to be a resident of Hari Nagar and also has a vote in Tilak Nagar. He has vote in New Delhi and a separate vote in Sultanpur. How much fraud will Sanjay Singh do?" the BJP leader questioned.

Urging the Election Commission to take action, Sachdeva said, "I will request Election Commission and also those agencies where these affidavits have been submitted to take necessary action. Sanjay Singh and his wife, Anita Singh will not talk about bogus voters so we are pointing out this issue repeatedly. Arvind Kejriwal, you are trying to sail your election boat on the basis of your fake votes. There is one-year imprisonment for fake votes in Delhi. If anyone is caught involved in multiple voting, he will be sent to jail. Law is equal for everyone."