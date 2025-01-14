If BJP Offers Gold Chain, Accept It But Don't Sell Your Vote: Arvind Kejriwal Advises Delhi Voters

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of distributing gold chains to voters of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has advised people to accept whatever is being offered to them but not to sell their votes.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kejriwal said for the last one or two days, there were reports that BJP leaders were distributing gold chains to the common people. "This is a shameful attempt to buy the voters of Delhi. I want to tell people that you should accept whatever they (BJP leaders) are offering but do not allow them to buy your vote. A vote is more valuable than diamond," he said.

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that the party is openly saying that they will buy the votes of the people of Delhi. These people think that the people of Delhi are for sale but this time, people will teach them a lesson, he said adding, "India's democracy is not for sale and the one who can buy the votes of the people of Delhi has not yet been born."

Kejriwal advised voters that if someone comes to distribute gold chain, money, blanket, saree or any other stuff, then they should readily accept it but remember that one who wants to come to power on the basis of money are traitors of the country. This time, Delhi will have to show that the people here are not for sale, the AAP leader said.

He even clarified that if any AAP leader comes to distribute money or any other stuff then nobody should vote for him/her. "Our aim is to end this corrupt system. My appeal to the public is not to let your vote be sold at any cost," he said.