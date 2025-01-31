Delhi Assembly Elections: More Than 89,000 Voters Added To Voter List

New Delhi: More than 89,000 voters have been added to the final voter list for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R Alice Vaz said as per the revised list released on January 6, Delhi had a total of 1,55,24,858 voters. After December 16, applications of those who had applied for new voter ID card or change of address were processed and after scrutiny their names were included in the voter list. As of January 17, as many as 89,142 new voters have been added to the list. Now the total number of voters in 70 Assembly seats of Delhi has gone up to 1,56,14,000.

Vaz said more than one lakh polling staff have been deployed for the February 5 elections. At the same time, voter-friendly facilities have been created at the polling stations. He said the polling stations will have waiting areas, drinking water, toilets, ramps and wheelchair facilities. Also, medical teams will be deployed at each polling station to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency. Additionally, crèches will be available at the polling stations.

Vaz informed for the first time in Delhi elections, mobile app and webpage for queue management solution (queue management system) will be available to voters (first in India) on polling day. It will allow monitoring of real-time crowd at polling stations. Often, voters leave without casting their votes due to long queues. With this app, the voters can access live crowd updates. The primary benefit of the app is that it will save voters' time by doing away with the need to wait in long queues and thus increase the voter turnout. The mobile app "Delhi Election 2025 QMS" is available on Google Play Store.

A total of 210 polling stations (three in each Assembly) have been set up as model polling stations in Delhi. An Assembly seat will have a pink booth where all polling staff will be women. Similarly, 70 polling stations will be managed and operated entirely by persons with disabilities. The District Election Officers will set up polling stations according to colour codes to help voters easily find their polling stations on the booth premises. The specific colour code assigned to a particular polling station will be allocated in the voter information slip, which is being distributed to the voters. The initiative aims to reduce confusion, delay and ensure a smooth voting process on election day.

Vaz said the cVIGIL app has received a total of 5,244 complaints so far, with the highest number of complaints registered from North District (1,049) and the lowest from Shahdara (136). The app has been developed for citizens to report violations of Model Code of Conduct during elections.

Also Read

Elderly And Differently-Abled Voters Of Delhi Exercise Their Franchise From Home