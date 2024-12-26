Delhi Elections: Riots Accused Shahrukh Pathan Likely To Be Fielded By AIMIM

New Delhi: Campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections is gathering pace. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are campaigning vigorously, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also planning to field its candidates from several Muslim dominated constituencies.

AIMIM may field Shahrukh Pathan

This time Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Delhi riots case, has become the centre of discussion with AIMIM likely to field him as a candidate. Delhi AIMIM chief Shoaib Jamai said the decision to field Pathan for the polls has not yet been taken by the party's high command. He clarified that recently he had met Shahrukh Pathan's family, after which the discussions about him contesting the elections intensified. Jamai said Pathan has been in jail for a long time and in such cases the accused have the right to get bail. He cited the Supreme Court's guideline on bail for such accused.

Issue of democratic right

Jamai said contesting elections is an Indian citizen's democratic right. People with several serious allegations against them have contested elections. He said several senior leaders of AAP went to jail and serious allegations have been leveled against them. Jamal said objective of the AIMIM is to help the poor along with Pathan's family. He said whether it is legal help or any other, his party stands with Pathan and his family. AIMIM's decision to field another Delhi riots accused and former corporation councilor Tahir Hussain's wife for the polls had become a topic of discussion.

Earlier, AAP had made it clear that it will not form any alliance with any party in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. This was announced by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. AAP sources had informed that the party will field its candidates on all 70 Assembly seats. This decision represents AAP's election strategy, in which they are trying to maintain their independent and strong vote bank in Delhi.