Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal Slams Delhi Govt Over Water Problem In Delhi's Deoli Assembly Constituency

New Delhi: A day after dumping garbage outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the Delhi Government over water problems at Deoli Assembly constituency.

Maliwal, in a video shared on her X handle, can be seen talking to residents of South Delhi's Deoli on lack of piped water in the locality. She said, "This is the situation at Deoli in South Delhi where people do not sleep at night. There is no water supply in the locality. So women wake up at 3 am, lay pipes on the road and start the motor pump to fill buckets". She added since the water procured through motor pumps is often unclean, the residents are forced to buy water from the tanker mafia. "Let alone free water, people of the locality struggle everyday. Arvind Kejriwal can only gather mercenary mobs and deliver free water speeches. Women have deliberately been put to such hardships so that the water tanker mafia can flourish," Maliwal said.

In the video, the women of the locality can be seen narrating their woes to Maliwal. The women rue that they have to wake up at 3 am and it takes up to three hours to fill water in buckets and containers. The women say they are unable to sleep and it is taking a toll on their health.