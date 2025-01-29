AAP-Da Saying Haryana Added Poison Into Yamuna Is Insult To Not Only State But Country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed AAP's "poisonous water" remark saying it's an insult to not only Haryana but also the entire country. He said it was time for AAP-Da to depart from Delhi and urged voters to give 'lotus' a chance to serve.

"AAP-Da is saying that people of Haryana added poison into Yamuna water. This is not only an insult to Haryana but to the country. Fear of defeat has left them baffled. Delhi will surely teach them a befitting lesson for saying such things," he said at a public rally in Kartar Nagar in Delhi.

Slamming former CM Arvind Kejriwal's allegations against people of Haryana, the prime minister said, "A former CM of Delhi has made disgusting allegations on people of Haryana. Are people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Are relatives of those living in Haryana not residing in Delhi? Can people of Haryana ever poison the water their own people drink? The water is consumed by everyone living in Delhi, which also includes this Prime Minister and several others."

Taking a dig at both Congress and AAP, the prime minister said: "Some ruled for 14 years and some for 11 years but problems in Delhi remain as traffic jams, water logging and pollution remain unaddressed. You have seen Congress and AAP for 24 years now I'll urge you to give a chance to Modi to serve you. For once, give 'lotus' a chance. Your vote can relieve you from these problems. I'll serve you as a family. Your dreams will be my dreams and I'll do my best to fulfill those."

PM Modi further hit out at AAP saying the current atmosphere suggests that AAP's "loot and jhoot (lies)" will be done away with. People want a government that will bring an overall development in Delhi. 'Vikshit Bharat's' capital should reflect the same development. BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' has something to offer for every section of the society. When BJP forms government in Delhi, all assurances will be fulfilled, this is Modi's guarantee."

He said that people of Delhi want a double-engine government of BJP which will build houses for the poor, make Delhi modern, provides tap water to every house and free them from 'tanker mafia', he said.

"Today, Delhi is saying when February 5 comes, 'Aapda' will go, BJP will come," he said adding that Delhi needs to be portrayed as 'Vikshit Bharat's model state'.

During the day, Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Assam, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan, deputy CM of Bihar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and MPs Ravi Kishan, Anurag Thakur, Manoj Tiwari and Kiran Chaudhary are also in the national capital to hold rallies and public meetings for the upcoming Delhi elections.