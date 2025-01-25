ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Elections: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Of Corruption And Making False Promises

New Delhi: Amid accusations and counter-accusations by leaders of political parties ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Transport and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra has accused former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of committing irregularities by auctioning vehicles seized by Municipal Corporation of Delhi at throwaway prices.

Malhotra said Kejriwal used to say that if MCD is brought under the administration of Delhi government, he will clean the entire National Capital Region. "But, it has been more than two years since MCD came under the Delhi government but he (Kejriwal) did not clear the garbage from Delhi. Instead he auctioned vehicles taken seized by MCD," he alleged. ETV Bharat spoke to Malhotra on his allegations and BJP's strategy for the polls.

Q: What is the biggest issue for BJP in Delhi elections?

A: The major issue for BJP in Delhi is the corrupt government of AAP. The party was formed with the promise to end corruption but now lies, corruption and inefficiency have become its hallmarks. "I want to ask Kejriwal through you to release a list of development works he has done in Delhi in the last 10 years," he said.

Q: You have alleged that when MCD was brought under the Delhi government, he committed a scam and sold vehicles impounded by the civic body at throwaway prices. Why have you have raised the issue which is quite old?

A: It is not an old issue. It is not even an election issue. Kejriwal should answer why 281 vehicles impounded by MCD were sold for a paltry Rs 2.3 lakh and where are the 328 other vehicles that were impounded by the civic body? Their (AAP) leaders must have either sold the dumped vehicles. Kejriwal had said in the 2022 municipal elections that if MCD is brought under Delhi government, he will remove heaps of garbage strewn around Delhi. They could not remove the garbage from Delhi. They could not even remove the mountains of garbage at Ghazipur and Bhalswa. Instead, they sold vehicles parked parked at the MCD yards. Now it is clear understood what kind of garbage they were talking about removing.

Q: Are you ready to demand an investigation or lodge a complaint against the vehicle scam that you mentioned?

A: I think it will be investigated. It is understood that some agencies have asked for permission to investigate it.