Delhi Assembly Elections: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Of Corruption And Making False Promises

New Delhi: Amid accusations and counter-accusations by leaders of political parties ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Transport and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra has accused former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of committing irregularities by auctioning vehicles seized by Municipal Corporation of Delhi at throwaway prices.
Malhotra said Kejriwal used to say that if MCD is brought under the administration of Delhi government, he will clean the entire National Capital Region. "But, it has been more than two years since MCD came under the Delhi government but he (Kejriwal) did not clear the garbage from Delhi. Instead he auctioned vehicles taken seized by MCD," he alleged. ETV Bharat spoke to Malhotra on his allegations and BJP's strategy for the polls.
Q: What is the biggest issue for BJP in Delhi elections?
A: The major issue for BJP in Delhi is the corrupt government of AAP. The party was formed with the promise to end corruption but now lies, corruption and inefficiency have become its hallmarks. "I want to ask Kejriwal through you to release a list of development works he has done in Delhi in the last 10 years," he said.
Q: You have alleged that when MCD was brought under the Delhi government, he committed a scam and sold vehicles impounded by the civic body at throwaway prices. Why have you have raised the issue which is quite old?
A: It is not an old issue. It is not even an election issue. Kejriwal should answer why 281 vehicles impounded by MCD were sold for a paltry Rs 2.3 lakh and where are the 328 other vehicles that were impounded by the civic body? Their (AAP) leaders must have either sold the dumped vehicles. Kejriwal had said in the 2022 municipal elections that if MCD is brought under Delhi government, he will remove heaps of garbage strewn around Delhi. They could not remove the garbage from Delhi. They could not even remove the mountains of garbage at Ghazipur and Bhalswa. Instead, they sold vehicles parked parked at the MCD yards. Now it is clear understood what kind of garbage they were talking about removing.
Q: Are you ready to demand an investigation or lodge a complaint against the vehicle scam that you mentioned?
A: I think it will be investigated. It is understood that some agencies have asked for permission to investigate it.
Q: Kejriwal is continuously making announcements. BJP has released its Sankalp Patra-2. Will there be a Sankalp Patra-3?
A: A complete Sankalp Patra of BJP will be released soon. We will inform everyone whenever it is released.
Q: Are there any more rallies of BJP's senior leaders or Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed for Delhi Assembly elections?
A: Elections are around and public meetings and rallies of senior leaders will be held.
Q: Even as Kejriwal is making big announcements, does the Delhi's government's treasury have enough funds to fulfill the promises or are these election propaganda?
A: All these are election announcements of Kejriwal. What is the need for a man who has been in power for 10 years to make false announcements? He keeps making the same announcements again and again. He promised to clean Yamuna, but did not do it. During Lok Sabha elections, he said that I will give Rs 1,000 rupees per month to women, but he did not give it within six months as promised.
Q: How many seats is BJP sure of winning in the Delhi Assembly elections? Is there any target this time too?
A: This time the BJP will win with an absolute majority in Delhi. It will win with a huge majority.
