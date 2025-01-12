Delhi Assembly Election 2025: 'Financial Assistance Comes Later, Women's Safety Paramount'

New Delhi: As campaigning intensifies for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election 2025, women are at the center of attention of the political parties, which are wooing the electorate with financial assistance promises.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal recently announced to give Rs 2100 per month to women under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' if the party retains power in the national capital.

To counter the AAP's poll promise, the BJP has announced Rs 2500 monthly financial assistance to women if the saffron party comes to power in the elections.

The Congress, too, has proposed Rs 2500 monthly assistance to women under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana' if it comes to power in the national capital.

ETV Bharat went on ground to gauge the mood of the women regarding the announcements about financial assistance for women by the political parties.

Geeta, who works in the Health Department believes that in the announcements made by political parties before the assembly elections, emphasis has been given on women's safety.

“Even if it is talked about, it has not been openly presented to the public. On the other hand, when it comes to financial help, it is not appropriate. Providing free services and financial help only to women means that the government considers women weak. Instead, it would have been better if more and more women were given employment,” Geeta said.

Savita, another woman voter, said that promises of free services and financial help have been made by political parties in the past as well, which, see said, were never fully implemented.

“And there is no hope this time either. Most women are satisfied with these free facilities. But the ground reality is that the arrangements for drinking water, roads, sewage and cleanliness in Delhi are not good at all. Most importantly, no party wants to talk about the issue of women's safety,” added Savita.

She said that women were “not at all safe in Delhi earlier and even today”. “Crime is increasing day by day in streets, mohallas, societies and schools. No party has talked about its prevention either. Savita asked women of the national capital to “not fall for free and financial help and choose the party that works for women's safety and the country's interest”.

Another woman voter, Madhu said that giving free facilities and financial help was an election stunt by the political parties. “The government which is providing free facilities thinks that women will be attracted towards the financial help and will vote for them. Announcements on financial help are good, but safety of women is paramount. Women are not safe even while walking on the road, women are not safe even when they go out at night, but no government is ready to talk or even listen on these issues,” she said.

According to the final electoral roll issued by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, women constitute over 46.2 percent of the electorate in the Delhi Assembly polls. Out of the 1,55,24,858 total registered voters, 83,49,645 are male voters and 71,73,952 female voters according to the ECI.

Voting will be held for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly on Feb 5 while counting will be done on Feb 8.