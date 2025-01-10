Delhi Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens Unanimous On Promises Being Made By Parties

New Delhi: With Delhi Assembly elections less than a month away, heated debates on politics, parties and the poll outcome can be witnesses across the national capital.

An important place for political discussions in the capital is Coffee Home at Connaught Place. ETV Bharat discussed the Assembly elections in detail with some senior citizens at the Coffee Home. Let's know what they said?

Sanjeevani Yojana should be implemented across the country

Sonal Chaddha said she likes Aam Aadmi Party's promise of Sanjeevani Yojana for the elderly. The party has promised that if it comes to power again, people over the age of 60 will be able to avail free treatment. "But how and when is it implemented will be known after the elections. The Modi government at the Centre should implement this scheme across the country. Education and healthcare in India should be completely free," Sonal said. She said AAP the image of Arvind Kejriwal who was a prominent face in the Anna Hazare movement has changed completely. She said Kejriwal talks about respecting women. "If this is the case then why did he get AAP MP Swati Maliwal beaten up? Also, Delhi's Chief Minister is also a woman, if Kejriwal respects women then he should declare Atishi as the candidate for the next Chief Minister's post" Sonal said.

Big promises are made to get votes

76-year-old Rajiv Bhatia said every time before elections, political parties make big promises to garner people's votes. "This time, all the promises being made by Kejriwal are a sham. Similarly, nothing can be said about BJP's promises. On the other hand, Congress is no longer a name in Delhi," he said.

Senior citizens discussing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections at Coffee Home in Connaught Place (ETV Bharat)

Centre has stopped extending help to the elderly

Manpreet Singh said how far the promises are kept by political parties will become clear out only after the elections. "Aam Aadmi Party gave several free services to the people of Delhi. Where did they get so much money from? At the same time, the Modi government at the Centre is distributing free ration to 80 crore people of the country. This implies that even today 80 crore people in India are below the poverty line," he said. Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has stopped more than half of the facilities extended to the elderly be it concession in railways or airfare.

All parties are luring general people

Vijay Gautam said it seems all parties are luring the people of Delhi. "Why did it come to this? No party is talking about employment. Some are promising to give money, while some are already distributing it. But no party is talking about increasing the salary of labourers. No party has talked about ending privatization in its manifesto. This time all the promises made to senior citizens are false. Since 2014, elderly people living in some colonies in Delhi have not received pension. Despite this, big election promises are being made again this time," he said.

There are 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. The Election Commission has announced that voting for the Assembly elections on February 5, and counting of votes on February 8.