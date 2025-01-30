ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Seize Cash, Liquor Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Political Blame Game Begins

New Delhi: With only a few days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, political tensions have intensified. Delhi police have seized a large amount of cash, liquor, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets from a suspicious vehicle parked near Punjab Bhawan on Copernicus Marg. The vehicle had 'Punjab Government' written on it, sparking a political storm. Legal action is underway at Tilak Marg police station.

Police said that the Railway Unit, Northwest, and Southwest district police have collectively seized the money in separate operations. The cash, suspected to be linked to illicit activities, was recovered during routine patrols and election surveillance, according to a statement from the Delhi Police.

Congress candidate Sandeep Dixit claimed that he had already warned the Lieutenant Governor (LG) about Punjab vehicles bringing money to Delhi. He alleged, "Punjab Bhawan is being used as an AAP office. The police should raid it to expose the truth."

BJP candidate Ramesh Bishuri accused AAP of attempting to influence voters, saying, "Bundles of notes and liquor recovered from the vehicle expose Kejriwal's truth. Delhi voters will give AAP a befitting reply."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal added, "AAP leaders who once spoke of honesty are now caught in corruption. Delhi will no longer tolerate Kejriwal's lies and scams."

Dismissing the allegations, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "The Punjab government clarified that the car does not belong to them. The number plate is fake and the vehicle is registered in Maharashtra."

The Punjab Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) confirmed that the seized Hyundai Creta's number plate was forged and did not belong to the Punjab government.