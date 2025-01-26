Delhi Polls: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan Accuses AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Of Splitting Votes In Okhla

New Delhi: Amid the intense campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections, several candidates are putting their best efforts to vow voters. One of the most talked-about candidates is Amanatullah Khan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the party’s Okhla representative, who targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly dividing the voters.

In a video, posted on social media, Khan is heard as saying, “Tell me, who has made as much sacrifice as I have? What is Owaisi’s sacrifice? The person who has handed your seat to the BJP, can he truly be your sympathizer?”

Khan further claimed that Owaisi’s visit to Okhla was not to support him but to weaken his campaign. “He has come here to defeat a leader who is known across India," Khan said, adding that Owaisi would be returning to the area on multiple occasions, including on January 25, 27, and 30.

Khan appealed to voters asking them to stay cautious about leaders who might attempt to sabotage their votes and mandate. “Now you must think and understand who your true supporter is,” he urged the voters.

Khan is seeking re-election from the Okhla constituency, where the majority of voters are Muslims, who play a key role in deciding the fate of any candidate. All the candidates are putting in extra effort to gain their confidence.

He mentioned personal and professional challenges he has to face. "I am facing numerous legal cases, and I attend up to five court hearings per day," Khan noted. "But I never show any stress because I know that your prayers in mosques keep me going," he added.

Poll Equation In Okhla

Congress has fielded Ariba Khan while BJP is banking on Manish Chaudhary and AAP exuded confidence in Khan, who is its two-term MLA from the seat. Some voters feel Khan has the upper hand due to his previous efforts, others believe he has not brought about meaningful development in the constituency.

On the other hand, AIMIM has declared Shifa-ur-Rehman as its candidate. Currently in jail as an accused in the Delhi riots case, Rehman filed his nomination on January 16. His wife, Noor Fatima, who is campaigning on his behalf, remains confident about his victory. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray from Okhla.