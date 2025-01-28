Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal To Address Public Meetings Today

New Delhi: Amid intensifying campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath besides Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal are addressing public meetings on Tuesday to campaign for their respective candidates.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, former Union Minister Smriti Irani and many BJP MPs will also address as many as 37 public meetings.
As per the itinerary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address BJP campaign meetings in Mangolpuri, Vikaspuri and Rajendra Nagar, while Home Minister Amit Shah's public meetings will be held in Kasturba Nagar, Kalkaji and Badarpur assembly constituencies.
As for Rahul Gandhi's itinerary, the Leader of Opposition will also hold public meetings in support of the candidates in Patparganj and Okhla. Gandhi has postponed many public meetings and roadshows due to ill health.
Former Chief Minister and AAP Convener, Arvind Kejriwal will also hold public meetings in Ghonda and Karawal Nagar assembly seats to campaign for the party candidates. Apart from him, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also hold public meetings in Vishwas Nagar and Gandhinagar and a road show in Jangpura. AAP MP Sanjay Singh will hold public meetings in Ambedkar Nagar and Deoli assembly and Harbhajan Singh will hold road shows in Bijwasan and Kalkaji.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting in favour of BJP candidates in Ghonda assembly constituency.
Voting for all 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will be held on Feb 5 while counting will be held on Feb 8. A total of 699 candidates are in fray in the assembly polls.
