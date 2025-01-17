ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Is 'Traitor', Selling Delhi Election Tickets For Crores: AAP MLA Rajkumari Dhillon

A day before the nomination ended, AAP replaced outgoing Hari Nagar MLA Rajkumari Dhillon with MCD councillor Surinder Setia, citing ground-level feedback reports.

Kejriwal Is 'Traitor', Selling Delhi Election Tickets For Crores: Outgoing AAP MLA Rajkumari Dhillon
File photo of Rajkumari Dhillon (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 7:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Having been replaced by the AAP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, outgoing Hari Nagar MLA, Rajkumari Dhillon, called former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'traitor', saying she was betrayed at the last moment.

She rued that despite serving the people of her constituency well, she was replaced by her party. Also, she accused Kejriwal of selling tickets for crores of rupees.

Dhillon was replaced by MCD councillor Surinder Setia. AAP said the move was taken in view of ground-level feedback reports.

Dhillon said, "The people of my area are crying. I have been cheated. The party has insulted me by doing such a disgusting thing with me. I have never seen a corrupt person like Arvind Kejriwal. During the Covid pandemic, I always helped people without caring about my life and regularly distributed food and medicines to the people. Even after that, I did a lot of work in my constituency. For instance, I built roads and fulfilled every demand of the voters".

Drawing a parallel with Sita and Draupadi from the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata respectively, Dhillon said, "When Sita cried, Lanka was burnt to ashes and when Draupadi cried, the Kauravas were destroyed. Today Hari Nagar's aunt is crying, so Kejriwal, your destruction is certain", the AAP MLA said.

She said that Kejriwal had called her to his house two months ago and asked her to prepare for the elections. If the AAP supremo did not intent to give me a ticket, then he should not have said such a thing, Dhillon said. "In that situation, I and the people of my constituency would have been patient. But on the day I was going to file my nomination, I got a call from Sandeep Pathakji (AAP leader) telling that I have been replaced. I want to ask why did you do this to me?"

Accusing the AAP supremo of selling tickets she said, "Kejriwal should answer why he is selling tickets for crores of rupees."

Read more

  1. 2 AAP Councillors Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls
  2. AI-Generated Spoofs On Social Media And Blitzkrieg Ground Campaigning: AAP's Hybrid Delhi Poll Plan

New Delhi: Having been replaced by the AAP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, outgoing Hari Nagar MLA, Rajkumari Dhillon, called former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'traitor', saying she was betrayed at the last moment.

She rued that despite serving the people of her constituency well, she was replaced by her party. Also, she accused Kejriwal of selling tickets for crores of rupees.

Dhillon was replaced by MCD councillor Surinder Setia. AAP said the move was taken in view of ground-level feedback reports.

Dhillon said, "The people of my area are crying. I have been cheated. The party has insulted me by doing such a disgusting thing with me. I have never seen a corrupt person like Arvind Kejriwal. During the Covid pandemic, I always helped people without caring about my life and regularly distributed food and medicines to the people. Even after that, I did a lot of work in my constituency. For instance, I built roads and fulfilled every demand of the voters".

Drawing a parallel with Sita and Draupadi from the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata respectively, Dhillon said, "When Sita cried, Lanka was burnt to ashes and when Draupadi cried, the Kauravas were destroyed. Today Hari Nagar's aunt is crying, so Kejriwal, your destruction is certain", the AAP MLA said.

She said that Kejriwal had called her to his house two months ago and asked her to prepare for the elections. If the AAP supremo did not intent to give me a ticket, then he should not have said such a thing, Dhillon said. "In that situation, I and the people of my constituency would have been patient. But on the day I was going to file my nomination, I got a call from Sandeep Pathakji (AAP leader) telling that I have been replaced. I want to ask why did you do this to me?"

Accusing the AAP supremo of selling tickets she said, "Kejriwal should answer why he is selling tickets for crores of rupees."

Read more

  1. 2 AAP Councillors Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls
  2. AI-Generated Spoofs On Social Media And Blitzkrieg Ground Campaigning: AAP's Hybrid Delhi Poll Plan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWALRAJKUMARI DHILLONKEJRIWAL IS TRAITORDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.