Kejriwal Is 'Traitor', Selling Delhi Election Tickets For Crores: AAP MLA Rajkumari Dhillon

New Delhi: Having been replaced by the AAP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, outgoing Hari Nagar MLA, Rajkumari Dhillon, called former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'traitor', saying she was betrayed at the last moment.

She rued that despite serving the people of her constituency well, she was replaced by her party. Also, she accused Kejriwal of selling tickets for crores of rupees.

Dhillon was replaced by MCD councillor Surinder Setia. AAP said the move was taken in view of ground-level feedback reports.

Dhillon said, "The people of my area are crying. I have been cheated. The party has insulted me by doing such a disgusting thing with me. I have never seen a corrupt person like Arvind Kejriwal. During the Covid pandemic, I always helped people without caring about my life and regularly distributed food and medicines to the people. Even after that, I did a lot of work in my constituency. For instance, I built roads and fulfilled every demand of the voters".

Drawing a parallel with Sita and Draupadi from the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata respectively, Dhillon said, "When Sita cried, Lanka was burnt to ashes and when Draupadi cried, the Kauravas were destroyed. Today Hari Nagar's aunt is crying, so Kejriwal, your destruction is certain", the AAP MLA said.

She said that Kejriwal had called her to his house two months ago and asked her to prepare for the elections. If the AAP supremo did not intent to give me a ticket, then he should not have said such a thing, Dhillon said. "In that situation, I and the people of my constituency would have been patient. But on the day I was going to file my nomination, I got a call from Sandeep Pathakji (AAP leader) telling that I have been replaced. I want to ask why did you do this to me?"

Accusing the AAP supremo of selling tickets she said, "Kejriwal should answer why he is selling tickets for crores of rupees."