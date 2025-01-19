CM, AAP Leaders Accuse BJP Of 'Attacking' Arvind Kejriwal's Car, Demand EC Action

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the BJP over the alleged stone attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car during campaigning on Saturday, saying the saffron party was trying to murder him. The party has also demanded the Election Commission to take cognizance and initiate necessary action.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, CM Atishi alleged that three persons, who pelted stones at Kejriwal's car, were BJP workers and involved in election campaigns of the the party's New Delhi candidate Pravesh Verma. She said that these three have criminal cases registered against them in different places of Delhi. "BJP is hatching a conspiracy to murder Kejriwal before the elections. Election Commission should take cognizance of the matter and take action against the criminals," she said.

According to Atishi among the three involved in attacking Kejriwal's car, includes Rahul alias Shanky, who has cases of theft, robbery and attempt to murder registered against him. She said that Rahul was accompanied by Rohit Tyagi and Sumit, both of whom have criminal cases against them. They have been seen in photographs with Pravesh Verma and are involved in his election campaigns, Atishi said.

The CM further said that it is evident that the goons engaged by the BJP to kill Kejriwal are not ordinary party workers but those with criminal history. "Frustration over impending poll defeat has compelled the BJP to focus on killing Kejriwal. Cutting votes and adding fake voters did not work for them. Even distributing Rs 1100, spectacles and shoes to the voters did not work. They know that they cannot win the election, so now they have attacked Kejriwal," she said.

Echoing the same, AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned as to what dacoits and murderers are doing here ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. "Have these people come to campaign for Pravesh Verma or to murder Arvind Kejriwal? What is their motive? There is hooliganism in the national capital," he said.

He said that the attack on Kejriwal's car is not any normal incident and asked why the attackers have not yet been arrested. Alleging that Pravesh Verma along with the BJP are involved in this conspiracy, he apprehended that they can carry out a major incident before the elections.

AAP MP further said, "These people are working with the intention of killing Kejriwal before the elections. Pravesh Verma, his goons and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should understand that we are not afraid of these goons. If my message reaches the Election Commission, then it should be taken up seriously and get the goons arrested. Attention should be paid to Kejriwal's security."