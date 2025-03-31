ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Celebrates Hindu New Year; CM Gupta Says People 'Witnessing Change'

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the importance of a "national cultural policy" to ensure the "cultural literacy" of future generations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma and others at a Cultural evening program on the auspicious occasion of Hindu Nav Varsh, at Vidhansabha Lawn, Old Secretariat in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma and others at a Cultural evening program on the auspicious occasion of Hindu Nav Varsh, at Vidhansabha Lawn, Old Secretariat in New Delhi. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 31, 2025, 7:14 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Sunday hosted for the first time an event to mark the beginning of the Hindu New Year (Chaitra Shukl Pratipada), with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saying people of the city are now able to witness the "change" brought by the BJP government.

The event was attended by a large number of guests, the BJP government ministers and senior party leaders besides others. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Delhi had governments earlier as well but her regime has set new paradigms.

"The people of Delhi are witnessing this change for the first time that the Hindu New Year is being celebrated with such fanfare," Gupta asserted referring to the event held at the Assembly. "This is not just a festival, it is our association with the Indian traditions, an inspiration for the coming generations and to get them rooted to our culture," she added.

The chief minister said her government will celebrate the Hindu New Year every year. Singer Kailash Kher and his band rendered devotional and other songs at the event. Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra on his part said the Delhi government will also organise events in the occasion of Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised on the need to prepare a "national cultural policy" to ensure "cultural literacy" of the coming generations. This is not just a work for the government but a responsibility of all Indians because the cultural traditions can not be learnt through books, he said.

The speaker said the huge gathering at the event showed that people have deep faith in Sanatan Dharm and culture of the country. Gupta said that people need to be aware of their responsibilities towards the Sanatan Dharm.

"Hindu New Year is not just a change of date and year rather it's one of bases of our ancient culture and civilisation and our identity," he added. The speaker said the Indian culture is a confluence of human values and is inspired by the vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" aiming welfare of the whole world.

TAGGED:



