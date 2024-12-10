Delhi’s AQI To ‘Moderate’ After ‘Very Poor’ Air Day, Residents Blame Pollution For Weather Woes

New Delhi: A drizzle on Sunday night, coupled with strong winds and a mainly clear sky on Monday, December 9, brought much-needed respite to Delhi’s air quality, pushing it into the ‘moderate’ category.

By 6 am on Tuesday, December 10, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 190, significantly improving from the ‘inferior’ reading of 302 recorded on Sunday. This marks the fourth ‘moderate’ AQI day for the city this month.

Hemant Kumar Sharma, a resident of Delhi, shared his frustrations with the persistent pollution and its effects on the weather. He said that the primary reason that it doesn’t feel cold today is the pollution.

“There is so much pollution in Delhi. I drove from Greater Noida to Connaught Place, and I had to keep the air conditioning on the whole time. The heat from the pollution makes it unbearable to step out or drive without it. When I visited Jaipur recently, it was cold there, but here in Delhi, I start sweating while driving,” he said.

Sharma expressed concerns about the increasing reliance on artificial solutions and their contribution to global warming. “People are moving away from natural living. Diesel vehicles are on the rise, and trees are disappearing. Every house now has air conditioners running, adding to the pollution. The impact is visible on the roads and in the weather,” he added.

The improvement in air quality was attributed to a combination of meteorological factors. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a brief rainfall of 0.1 mm on Sunday night and winds from the north-northwest at speeds of up to 16 kmph helped disperse pollutants. On Sunday, wind speeds were comparatively lower at 8-10 kmph.

Despite the current respite, experts warned that the relief would be short-lived. The air quality forecast system developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune predicts a decline in air quality to the ‘poor’ category from Tuesday through Thursday.

“This improvement is only temporary,” noted environmental scientist Meenakshi Verma. “Without addressing the root causes of pollution—vehicle emissions, industrial pollutants, and deforestation—such improvements will remain fleeting. Sustainable solutions are the need of the hour.”

Monday’s 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm was 186, still within the ‘moderate’ range. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to remain slightly above normal at 23 degrees Celsius until Wednesday, December 11, with moderate fog conditions persisting during the early mornings. From Thursday, December 12, misty mornings are forecast for the next three days till December 15.

Residents like Sharma are increasingly aware of the complex interplay between pollution, global warming, and urbanisation. “The city is choking on its own progress,” Sharma lamented. “We need to rethink how we live and grow,” he asserted.

As Delhi continues to grapple with its air quality challenges, these temporary improvements serve as a reminder of the critical need for long-term solutions to combat pollution and ensure a healthier future for its residents.