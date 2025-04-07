ETV Bharat / state

Bride-To-Be Dies After Falling From Roller Coaster Ride At Delhi Amusement Park

A 24-year-old woman fell from the roller coaster ride at an amusement park that stands at the Fun and Food Village in Delhi's Kapashera area.

Representational Image
Published : April 7, 2025

Published : April 7, 2025 at 7:05 AM IST

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was killed after she allegedly fell from a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Delhi on thursday last week. Three days after, police sources said that they would inspect the entire park. No arrests have been made in the case so far. The incident occurred on Thursday evening after Priyanka fell from one of the roller coaster stands at the Fun and Food Village in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area.

The stand broke and she fell directly on the ground. There were visible injuries on the deceased's body, including an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, police added. Priyanka was rushed to Manipal Hospital by her fiance, Nikhil, where the doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an officer said. The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family members, he added.

Police sources said that they would inspect the entire park. No arrests have been made in the case so far. According to police, Priyanka's brother, Mohit told police that she got engaged to Nikhil in February and was scheduled to get married in February next year. Mohit has accused the water park authorities of not maintaining proper safety standards. No immediate response from the amusement park has been received so far.

