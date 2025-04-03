ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Ambedkar University Issues Show Cause Notice To Professor, Alleges 'Doubtful Integrity'

New Delhi: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has issued a show-cause notice to Kaustav Banerjee, an associate professor at the School of Global Affairs, for allegedly inciting disorder and spoiling the academic environment during a student-led protest.

The notice, dated March 28, was issued by the Registrar's office and claimed that Banerjee's actions "reflect doubtful integrity, against the interest of the institution, disturbing public order, decency and morality and contrary to the rules, regulations and established practices of the institution and lacking professionalism." The controversy erupted following a protest organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) against the administration's decision to suspend Mantasha Irfan, a final-year MA student.

Irfan was accused of using derogatory language against Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather in a university e-mail. Her suspension has been a focal point of student unrest, leading to an indefinite demonstration that began on Tuesday.

In her Republic Day speech, Lather claimed that the controversy surrounding Ram Janmabhoomi lasted for 525 years and that Dr BR Ambedkar should have been considered a national leader, but his community "miniaturised" his status to that of their leader.

The university's show cause notice states that Banerjee's participation in a public meeting on March 24, where he allegedly delivered a "provocative speech," led to indiscipline and disruption.

The notice claims that his speech "encouraged the students for creating indiscipline and nuisance resulting in disorder of the management due to which the university administration was compelled to seek the intervention of police."The document said the protest "resulted in significant disruption of the university's routine operations and the campus was overtaken by protestors with pathways blocked and a march proceeding from the canteen to the vice-chancellor's office."