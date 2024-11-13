ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Airport Sees 7 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather

Six flights diverted to Jaipur while one to Lucknow since 7 am and many were delayed at Delhi Airport as low visibility conditions impacted operations.

New Delhi: At least seven flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning as low visibility conditions impacted operations, according to officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog began forming around 5.30 am, resulting in a thick haze over different parts of the national capital.

One of the officials said six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow since 7 am due to bad weather. The second official said some flights have been delayed and the visibility conditions are improving. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

