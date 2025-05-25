Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm

New Delhi: In the wake of heavy rains and thunderstorms in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory to passengers this morning to avoid delays and ensure a seamless experience.

In a post on its X handle, Delhi Airport wrote, "Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience."

It its earlier advisory on Saturday evening, Delhi Airport had stated that the flight operations were normal and advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro to reach the airport and avoid potential delays. Later, another advisory was issued today saying some flights were impacted.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several areas of Delhi following heavy rains. Also, there was traffic congestion on many roads and slow movement of vehicles was witnessed at Dhaula Kuan. Areas namely Moti Bagh, Minto Road and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1 were badly affected. Visuals received from Minto Road showed a car partially submerged due to heavy waterlogging. Evacuation work was carried out on Akbar Road after several trees fell due to thunderstorms last night. Some areas in Nanakpura underpass were also waterlogged.

Similar disruptions were witnessed in parts of Jhajjar in Haryana that had experienced heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm caused trees to fall leading to traffic congestion (ETV Bharat)

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas, warning of thunderstorms, rain and strong winds in the next two to three hours. IMD had forecast thunderstorms approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest causing thunderstorms, frequent lightning and strong winds of the speed of 40-60 km/h or more.

The weather department has urged residents to take necessary precautions. They have been asked to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. Also, the department has asked to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies.

Severe waterlogging across Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Earlier on Wednesday, clouds moving towards south-southeast caused dust storms accompanied by strong winds. The wind blew at a speed of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, along with light rain in the evening. After parts of Delhi witnessed a strong dust storm, followed by thunder, hail and rain, power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital. Authorities have urged people to remain alert and take necessary precautions to stay safe.