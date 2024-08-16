Delhi Airport 1st In Country To Get 'Net Zero Carbon Emission' Status.

New Delhi: Delhi Airport on Wednesday became the first Indian airport to achieve the status of 'Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport' under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme of Airport Council International (ACI).

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited, announced that Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the first airport in India to successfully achieve the status of Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport (Level 5 certification) under ACI's ACA programme.

Achieved target 6 years ahead of schedule

Initially the airport had set a target of achieving a net zero carbon emission by 2030. But through various measures including use of renewable energy, promotion of electric vehicles and development of infrastructure for a green airport, DIAL achieved its target ahead of schedule.

Videh Kumar Jaipuria, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DIAL said, "Reducing carbon emissions from airport operations has been a major focus for us at IGIA. Achieving carbon-neutral status in 2016 and level 4+ transition accreditation in 2020 were only the beginning. Achieving the level five net-zero emission accreditation in 2024, we have once again demonstrated our commitment to continuous improvement and green initiatives.''

Kumar further said, "As we face the challenges of climate change, we are committed to exploring sustainable aviation fuel options to further reduce our carbon footprint and address Scope 3 emissions. Achieving ACI's level 5 certification ahead of our target date is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and innovation.

