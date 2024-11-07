ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Air Quality Stuck at ‘Very Poor’; Other Cities Show Mixed AQI Levels

Ghaziabad and Noida, previously in the ‘very poor’ category, have improved to the ‘poor’ category, with AQI levels at 287 and 266. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: As of Thursday morning, the air quality in the national capital remains entrenched in the ‘very poor’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 355, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Key areas, including Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Wazirpur, and NSIT Dwarka, reported AQI levels over 400, placing them in the “severe” category.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the launch of a new campaign to discourage the open burning of waste as part of efforts to curb pollution. This initiative follows a Tuesday meeting with officials from 33 departments to review current actions under the Winter Action Plan and Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) guidelines.

“AQI levels have consistently remained high since Deepavali, and due to lower temperatures and reduced wind speeds, the situation is likely to persist over the next 10 days,” said Rai.

As part of the campaign, multiple teams will monitor and prevent open waste burning, and essential measures will be implemented to reduce the impact of toxic air.

Additionally, the minister emphasised the provision of heaters for night-shift workers at construction sites to decrease reliance on open fires for warmth. “The concerned departments are on high alert to enforce anti-pollution measures proactively,” he added.