ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Severe,’ Govt Announces Work From Home for Its Employees

Commuters move through smog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Delhi witnessed yet another dawn with a blanket of toxic air on Wednesday, as the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 426 in the "severe" category, which followed the coldest night of the season in the city so far. ( PTI )

Delhi: As Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day, the State government has implemented work-from-home measures for its employees to address the crisis.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that 50% of state government employees will work remotely. The provision, aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, is set to be discussed with officers later in the day.

On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 423, with Mundka emerging as the most polluted area at 464, followed closely by Wazirpur and Alipur at 462. Visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport dropped to 800 meters due to the smog, which is expected to persist throughout the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday. GRAP is a set of emergency measures introduced to mitigate air quality deterioration once it crosses critical thresholds. These measures include restrictions on truck traffic, construction bans, and work-from-home provisions for both public and private offices.

Key GRAP Stage IV measures include:

Banning the entry of non-essential diesel trucks into Delhi, except those compliant with BS-VI norms or using CNG/electric power.