Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Severe,’ Govt Announces Work From Home for Its Employees

Delhi: As Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day, the State government has implemented work-from-home measures for its employees to address the crisis.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that 50% of state government employees will work remotely. The provision, aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, is set to be discussed with officers later in the day.
On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 423, with Mundka emerging as the most polluted area at 464, followed closely by Wazirpur and Alipur at 462. Visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport dropped to 800 meters due to the smog, which is expected to persist throughout the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday. GRAP is a set of emergency measures introduced to mitigate air quality deterioration once it crosses critical thresholds. These measures include restrictions on truck traffic, construction bans, and work-from-home provisions for both public and private offices.
Key GRAP Stage IV measures include:
Banning the entry of non-essential diesel trucks into Delhi, except those compliant with BS-VI norms or using CNG/electric power.
Restricting construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects like roads, flyovers, and pipelines.
Considering closure of schools, colleges, and non-essential commercial activities.
Potential implementation of odd-even vehicle restrictions to reduce road traffic.
The government is also exploring additional emergency measures such as expanding remote work policies for private sector employees and central government offices.
Despite these efforts, the persistent smog and high pollution levels highlight the urgent need for long-term solutions to Delhi’s recurring air quality crisis. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and use air purifiers indoors as a precaution against health risks.
