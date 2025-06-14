Patients Records At AIIMS Delhi To Go Fully Digital Soon

New Delhi: Patient records at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are to go fully digital soon. This will help extract data pertaining to patients easily while also updating prescriptions and reports digitally, consuming less space and effort.

Officials said that this digitalisation of patient records would translate into the entire case history of a patient being made available with a click. All that will be required to be fed into the computer system on any device is the patient’s registration number. The organising and storage of physical files will be a thing of the past.

At present, a huge effort and time go into locating and carrying the records of patients, particularly those being treated for serious ailments, in the major health facilities across the country. This also puts patients at unease on many occasions.

Sources disclosed that AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas has constituted an 18-member committee to oversee the seamless transfer of patient records to paperless storage. “The committee has been asked to prepare a blueprint of the exercise to be undertaken and complete the tendering process within the next three months. This committee will be responsible for the digitalisation of the AIIMS,” said an official.

The members of this committee include doctors from AIIMS, information technology specialists, representatives from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Currently, the outpatient department (OPD) registrations, appointments and laboratory test reports are being provided online, besides the discharge summary of the patients. A senior doctor informed ETV Bharat that people do not get reports of tests like Computed Tomography (CT) scans and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) online.

He informed that around 13,500 patients arrive at the AIIMS daily, while another 1200 are admitted at the facility. A Parliamentary committee from the Union Ministry of Health took stock of the various schemes that have been initiated at the AIIMS on Friday.

These schemes pertain to facilities for the patients and the expansion of the premier institute. The committee members got familiar with the scenario at the Emergency, where patients on stretchers awaited treatment, the Conversion Block and the Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR). They also enquired about the research on Yoga for the treatment of ailments.