Delhi AIIMS Neurosurgeon Dies By Suicide; Probe On

New Delhi: A doctor from Delhi AIIMS allegedly died by suicide here, officials said on Sunday. According to officials, the deceased doctor was a neurosurgeon.

The deceased identified as Raj Bhonia (34), completed his MCH from Delhi AIIMS six months ago. He was a senior resident doctor at AIIMS, they added.

On receiving the information, the Delhi Police reached the spot, took the body and sent it for post-mortem. Sources said that Bhonia was having a dispute with his wife and was suffering from depression for some time. He was also undergoing treatment for depression, they added.

According to sources, Bhonia's wife had gone to her maternal home for Rakshabandhan. "At the same time, the doctor took an extreme step. The cause of death will be revealed after the postmortem report arrives and action will be taken accordingly," sources added.

However, no official information has been given by the AIIMS administration about the doctor yet.