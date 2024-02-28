Delhi AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Convicted in Abetment of Suicide Case of Doctor

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associates were found guilty on Wednesday by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a 2020 case involving the abetting of suicide of a doctor in Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday in its verdict, found guilty, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal in an abetment of suicide charge brought against him and his associates in relation to the 2020 death of a doctor in South Delhi. Special Judge MK Nagpal was hearing the case.

Another Delhi court had lodged charges against the AAP MLA in November 2021. In April 18, 2020, Dr Rajender Singh, 52, died by suicide at his residence in Neb Sarai, South Delhi.

A fictitious suicide letter that claimed Jarwal and his assistants were "harassing" the doctor and his family over their water supply company was purportedly discovered by the police there. In the purported note, he held them responsible for his death and accused Jarwal of extortion, the police said.

Under multiple Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion by threat of death or grievous harm), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention), Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali Goel filed charges against Jarwal and his accomplice Kapil Nagar in 2021.

The accused Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar are accused of extorting the late Dr Rajinder by threatening to kill him and his family if he did not pay the money to ply his tankers with DJB [Delhi Jal Board], the court's earlier ruling stated clearly.

The court had reserved the decision on February 8. In this case, arguments were presented by Manish Rawal on behalf of Delhi Police, advocate SP Kaushal on behalf of accused Prakash Jarwal, and advocate Ravi Dral on behalf of accused Kapil Nagar and Harish Kumar.

