Delhi AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Sentence Stayed In Sacrilege Case

Chandigarh: In a significant relief for AAP MLA from the Mehrauli assembly constituency in Delhi, Naresh Yadav the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed his sentence in a sacrilege case.

The stay on Naresh Yadav's sentence will remain in effect pending further petitions, with detailed information to be provided later. Yadav's petition challenging his sentence will be heard next on April 2.

Naresh Yadav had approached the High Court in challenging the November 30 judgment issued by Additional Sessions Judge Malerkotla sentencing him for a two-year imprisonment under various sections of the IPC for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Yadav was accused of inciting others and was a co-accused in a conspiracy to commit sacrilege. In his petition, Yadav claimed that he was not present at the location during the alleged incident. He also noted that both the complainant and the state government had filed an application to withdraw the appeal against his acquittal; however, the appellate court failed to issue any order regarding this matter.

In his petition, Yadav argued that the Additional Sessions Judge in Malerkotla did not uphold the principle of presumption of innocence, which is a cornerstone of criminal law and remains with the accused until guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The petitioner was acquitted by the trial court on March 16, 2021, based on a thorough examination and rational analysis of the evidence. He contended that the appellate court overturned the acquittal without providing sufficient or valid reasons based on a reevaluation of the evidence.