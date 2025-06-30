Seven Businesses In Delhi No Longer Need Police Licence

New Delhi: In a huge relief for businessmen, Delhi's Home Department has issued a notification on the orders of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena stating seven businesses like swimming pool, eating house (food carts), hotel/motel/guest house, discotheques, video game parlors, amusement parks and cinema/theater (auditorium) will no longer need licence from Delhi Police.

The notification was issued under Section 28(1) of the Delhi Police Act 1978 on June 19. It has been clearly stated in the gazette that the licence orders previously applicable to these businesses have been completely cancelled.

The license orders cancelled in the notification include swimming pool, eating house, hotel/motel/guest house, discotheques, video game parlors, amusement parks, cinema/theater (auditorium). Delhi Police Commissioner has been instructed to remove the licencing conditions with immediate effect. Along with this, comprehensive information on it should also be made public, it states.

The state government said the objective of move is to promote 'minimum government, maximum governance' and ease of business. It will free the business environment from unnecessary licencing and control.

The government also clarified that local bodies like MCD, NDMC and Cantonment Board already have the rights to control such business activities. The system of police licensing used to create duplication of the existing rules. Along with this, it used to create an obstacle in creating a business friendly environment in the national capital.