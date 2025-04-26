Delegation Of Businessmen From Kashmir To Visit Families Of Tourists Killed In Pahalgam

Srinagar: A delegation of Kashmir’s businessmen will be travelling to multiple states to visit the families of tourists killed in Pahalgam. The plan was officially shared by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at a meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday.

Terrorists killed 26 tourists, including a local pony operator at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting of trade bodies and civil society in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. KCCI general secretary Fiaz Bakshi said the Union Territory government offered to extend the government’s support to facilitate the visit.

“This is not the time to talk business,” said KCCI president Javid Tenga “We are here to grieve and to stand with the victims and assure the country that Kashmiris reject this barbarism.”

He said that a delegation would soon visit the bereaved families to offer solidarity and support in this hour of pain. The top business body said affected Kashmiris, describing it as an assault on humanity, the hospitality and culture. Tenga also highlighted the courageous response of locals who led the rescue operation, particularly a ponywala, Syed Adil, who was also killed by terrorists. The KCCI also flagged disturbing reports of harassment and intimidation and sought urgent government intervention.