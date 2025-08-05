ETV Bharat / state

Delegation Of British Parliament Visits Delhi Assembly, Witnesses Monsoon Session Debate

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that our shared democratic values and historic ties continue to guide the evolving partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

Delegation Of British Parliament Visits Delhi Assembly, Witnesses Monsoon Session Debate
Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta conducts the proceedings on the second day of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 5, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

New Delhi: A delegation of British Parliament led by House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani visited the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday and also witnessed proceedings of Monsoon Session of the legislative body. The delegation met Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, said a statement from his office.

"Our shared democratic values and historic ties continue to guide the evolving partnership between India and the United Kingdom,” Gupta said during the courtesy meeting. During the interaction, the Assembly Speaker emphasised the strategic transformation of India-UK relations into a contemporary, multi-dimensional partnership shaped by frameworks such as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the India-UK Vision 2035, the statement said.

The Speaker requested the delegation’s assistance in facilitating access to valuable archival materials held by the British Council. In her remarks, Ghani expressed "deep appreciation" for the hospitality extended by the Delhi Legislative Assembly and acknowledged both its historic legacy and its modern relevance, the statement said.

She commended the Assembly’s strides in embracing digital innovation and sustainability, describing it as a forward-looking model of 21st-century legislative governance, it said.

The delegation comprised Sarah Davies, clerk assistant in the House of Commons; Abigail Samuels, Private Secretary to the Deputy Speaker; Natalia Leigh, Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission in New Delhi among others.

Gupta also apprised the delegation about the Delhi Assembly’s "pioneering reforms", including complete transition of business to paperless mode through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the commissioning of a 500 kW rooftop solar power plant.

He further informed the delegation about the ongoing restoration efforts of the Assembly’s historic premises—formerly the seat of the British Imperial Legislative Council—as a national heritage site.

