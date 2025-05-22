Delayed Fire Alert Blamed For Higher Death Toll In Hyderabad Gulzar House Blaze: Officials

Hyderabad: Authorities have claimed that the major fire incident at Gulzar House in the old city area here in Telangana, which claimed 17 lives, caused destruction and deaths as there was a critical one-hour delay in alerting the fire department.

Investigators say that the early moments were lost as people inside the building tried to extinguish the fire themselves, instead of calling for help.

The incident took place last Sunday in Prahlad Modi’s building in Old Basti, with the Telangana Fire Department attributing the cause to an electrical short circuit. However, the power department has refuted the claims, which prompted a deeper probe by the fire department, which brought in experts, fire forensic specialist Nilesh from Nagpur, and engineer Mahipal Reddy to uncover the facts.

Preliminary findings reveal that the fire likely began around 5 a.m. on Sunday (May 18) due to a short circuit in a showcase on the ground floor. The fire allegedly spread after an air conditioner exploded.

“The victims who were killed in the incident had locked themselves in a room in a bid to escape the flames. But they were unable to escape and succumbed to suffocation,” said an investigator.

“It wasn’t until 6:13 a.m. that two women escaped the building and raised an alarm, prompting locals to rush to help and alert the fire brigade. However, by then, the damage was done. The Mughalpura fire station, barely a kilometre away, could have responded much earlier had they been contacted when the fire was first noticed,” he said.

CCTV footage also confirmed that no external alert was raised for nearly an hour after the fire started. “This delay is now seen as a critical lapse that likely contributed to the high casualty count,” said an official.