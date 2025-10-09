Delay In GST Rollout Leaves Jammu Kashmir Consumers Disappointed
Traders and business leaders in J&K said that the implementation takes time due to the existing stock that was procured under the previous GST structure.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Despite the rollout of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms across India on September 22, consumers in Jammu and Kashmir complain they are yet to see any real change in prices, sparking concerns over compliance and enforcement in the region.
The reforms, approved during the 56th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, significantly reduced tax rates on household goods like toothpaste, soaps, bread and services to 5 per cent or even zero. Additionally, taxes on life-saving drugs and critical medicines were slashed from 12 per cent to as low as 5 per cent or completely waived off to make healthcare affordable.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new tax regime would ease the financial burden on the middle class, farmers, MSMEs, and common citizens. However, ground realities in Jammu and Kashmir paint a different picture. “Pharmacies, restaurant owners, and household goods sellers are still charging old rates,” said Muzaffar Khan, a local consumer. “We were told these reforms would bring down costs, but nothing has changed yet.”
Traders and business leaders, however, said that the implementation takes time due to existing stock that was procured under the previous GST structure and pre-printed Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs).
“It will take about a month for the changes to fully reflect on the ground. Distributors and dealers need time to update MRPs and adjust pricing in line with the new GST rates. We’re fully committed to compliance, and our non-compliance will attract penalties,” said Yasin Khan, President of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF).
Hotel owners, who are struggling with visitors after the Pahalgam attack, expressed similar concerns. Tariq Gani, Secretary General of the Hoteliers Club, said that while many hotels have already transitioned to the new regime, full compliance across the industry is expected by November 1.
Abrar Ahmad, a prominent trade leader, said that the traders in Jammu and Kashmir will align their trade with the new reforms. “Old stock taxed under previous slabs needs to be cleared first. The new stock will reflect the updated prices and tax benefits,” he said.
Asif Siddiqui, Joint Secretary of the Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association, said that the restaurant sector’s GST rate remains unchanged at 5%. “But where reductions are applicable, we are making sure they are implemented,” he said.
To address the laxity, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the Sales Tax, Consumer Affairs, Legal Metrology and Health and Medical Education departments to enforce the GST reforms. The General Administration Department has directed the concerned departments to make enforcement teams in all 20 districts of the UT to keep a constant vigil on the market and create awareness among the people.
“All the necessary notifications issued in this context for smooth implementation of GST reforms shall be circulated among the stakeholders through various business, industrial associations,” the order said, directing panelising the traders who are found not following the new taxation.
