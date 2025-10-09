ETV Bharat / state

Delay In GST Rollout Leaves Jammu Kashmir Consumers Disappointed

Srinagar: Despite the rollout of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms across India on September 22, consumers in Jammu and Kashmir complain they are yet to see any real change in prices, sparking concerns over compliance and enforcement in the region.

The reforms, approved during the 56th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, significantly reduced tax rates on household goods like toothpaste, soaps, bread and services to 5 per cent or even zero. Additionally, taxes on life-saving drugs and critical medicines were slashed from 12 per cent to as low as 5 per cent or completely waived off to make healthcare affordable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new tax regime would ease the financial burden on the middle class, farmers, MSMEs, and common citizens. However, ground realities in Jammu and Kashmir paint a different picture. “Pharmacies, restaurant owners, and household goods sellers are still charging old rates,” said Muzaffar Khan, a local consumer. “We were told these reforms would bring down costs, but nothing has changed yet.”

Traders and business leaders, however, said that the implementation takes time due to existing stock that was procured under the previous GST structure and pre-printed Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs).

“It will take about a month for the changes to fully reflect on the ground. Distributors and dealers need time to update MRPs and adjust pricing in line with the new GST rates. We’re fully committed to compliance, and our non-compliance will attract penalties,” said Yasin Khan, President of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF).