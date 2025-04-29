Tigers Trigger Dehradun Zoo’s Revenue Jump

Dehradun: A couple of tigers lodged at Dehradun zoo are proving to be key revenue earners for the authorities at the institution. There is a rush of visitors keen to have a look at the wild cats from a close distance. This has led to a jump in the zoo revenue over the last four months.

The zoo administration had increased the entry ticket price in November last year from Rs 50 to Rs 100 but this has hardly had any impact on the number of visitors as the two tigers were brought here in the very same month. These tigers were brought from the Dhela rescue centre of Jim Corbett National Park and are technically named D2 and D5. They were put up to be seen by visitors on November 25 after a clearance from the Central Zoo Authority. From that very moment they have been most sought after by the visitors bringing record revenue to the zoo.

A tiger lodged in the Dehradun Zoo (ETV Bharat)

Details shared by the zoo authorities reveal that since their arrival, the income recorded at the facility was Rs 49,07,310 in December, Rs 61,92,580 in January, Rs 45,68,875 in March and Rs 46,00,000 till April 245.

The zoo’s earnings have seen a manifold increase since over the last decade and a half. The revenue has jumped from Rs 10, 50,000 in 2009-10 to Rs 4, 36, 00,000 in 2023-24. Even during the Corona outbreak the zoo had recorded revenue earnings of Rs 1,16,00,000 in 2020-21 and Rs 2, 07, 00,000 in the next year.

The visitors to the Dehradun zoo comprise not only the locals and those from the adjoining areas but a large number of tourists coming from across the states of the country. A tourist from Jammu and Kashmir told ETV Bharat, "This is the first time that I have seen a tiger and my experience has been special. The zoo here is beautiful and the natural ambience attracts the visitor."

The visitors contacted were full of praise for the zoo and the tourist spots adjoining the state capital. "I have seen tigers before also but the experience was not as thrilling as it was over here. The tigers here appear natural and healthy. One gets a different feeling looking at them," said a tourist from Mumbai.

Forest Ranger Vinod Lingwal, who is posted at the facility, expressed his happiness over the increasing footfall of visitors. He underlined that the two tigers have played a significant role in the increase of the zoo revenue.

"A very large number of tourists are coming here to have a look at the two tigers besides the other animals and birds. The zoo management is happy at the increase in revenue witnessed after the arrival of these two tigers," he said.

There are almost 500 birds and animals lodged in the zoo belonging to 47 species. The zoo incurs a monthly cost of Rs 10 lakh for its upkeep. This includes staff salaries, maintenance charges along with power and water expenses.