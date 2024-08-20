Dehradun Teenager Gangrape: Uttarakhand Police Forms SIT To Probe Case

Dehradun: A day after the Uttarakhand Police arrested five people for the alleged gangrape of an orphan minor girl inside a bus parked at ISBT, an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police City (SP) Pramod Kumar was formed to probe the matter, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh stated that the SIT was formed due to the case's sensitivity and to ensure a thorough investigation.

"We have also deployed a surveillance team in this case to collect footage of the entire journey of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus, from Delhi to Dehradun, on which the 16-year-old had travelled before the incident that took place," the SSP added.

This SIT team investigating the gangrape incident includes Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, SIT in-charge, Anil Joshi, Circle Officer Sadar, Reena Rathore, Circle Officer Prem Nagar, Inspector Kamal Kumar, Inspector in-charge Patel Nagar, Inspector Shankar Singh Bisht, In-charge SOG Nagar, Female Sub Inspector Jyoti Kanyal, Police Station Patel Nagar, Female Sub Inspector Viniyata Chauhan, Police Station Cantt, and Sub Inspector Ashish Kumar, In-charge Field Unit.

As per the police, on August 12, the bus departed from Delhi's Kashmiri Gate at 4.30 PM and arrived in Dehradun at around 10.30 PM. The survivor, a native of Moradabad in UP, had allegedly been gang-raped at the ISBT parking lot in the same vehicle.

A guard noticed her early in the morning and informed the State Child Welfare Committee (CWC) who rushed to the spot and rescued her. They counselled her for four days and after receiving detailed information, registered a case on August 17 under Section 70(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5(g)/6 of the POCSO Act.

Police registered an FIR against the five accused — Dharmendra Kumar (32), the driver of the bus on which the girl had travelled; Devendra (52), the conductor of the bus; Ravi Kumar (34), the driver of another government bus; Raj Pal (57), the driver a third government bus; Rajesh Kumar Sonker (38), a cash collector.

Police said Kumar was nabbed based on CCTV footage while the others were arrested after their names came up during the interrogation. All of them confessed to committing the crime later. The SIT may soon take custodial remand of the accused to boost evidence.