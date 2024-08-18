ETV Bharat / state

Amid Anger Over Kolkata, Shocker From Dehradun: Orphan Teenager Girl From Punjab Gangraped By 5 Men In Parked Bus

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Updated : 7 hours ago

The incident took place inside a bus parked at the ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) in Dehradun on the night of August 13. A team from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) rescued the survivor and counselled her for four days following which a case was registered. Police have detained two people in this case.

a
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Dehradun: Amid nationwide protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, a shocking case has come to the fore from Uttarakhand where an orphan teenage girl was gang-raped by five men in a parked bus at an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

The incident took place on August 13, and a case was lodged on Saturday after a team from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) rescued the teenager. The victim was found in a distraught state at the ISBT near the Kotwali Patel Nagar Police Post. The CWC team counselled her for four days and then registered a case on Saturday. Police have detained two suspects so far, who are being interrogated.

As per police sources, the survivor from Punjab is an orphan and lived with her sister and brother-in-law. A member of the CWC said that the teenager, in her statement, said that she was thrown out of the house by her sister and brother-in-law on Sunday, August 11 after which she went to Moradabad via Delhi and finally reached Dehradun.

"She had boarded a UP Roadways bus from Moradabad and reached ISBT Dehradun at around 2.30 am on the night of August 13 when five people gang-raped her inside the vehicle upon finding her alone. They then took her off the bus and fled," the CWC member said quoting the teenager.

The teenager said that the bus was painted red, from which it is being assumed that it could be an Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation vehicle. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that he reached the ISBT Chowki and inquired about the incident and registered the case against the five unknown criminals immediately.

Police are checking CCTV footage and examining the ISBT region to trace the accused and nab them at the earliest.

Read More:

  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder | Provide Situation Report Every 2 Hours: MHA To Police Forces Of All States
  2. Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: CBI To Conduct Psychological Assessment Of Accused

Dehradun: Amid nationwide protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, a shocking case has come to the fore from Uttarakhand where an orphan teenage girl was gang-raped by five men in a parked bus at an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

The incident took place on August 13, and a case was lodged on Saturday after a team from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) rescued the teenager. The victim was found in a distraught state at the ISBT near the Kotwali Patel Nagar Police Post. The CWC team counselled her for four days and then registered a case on Saturday. Police have detained two suspects so far, who are being interrogated.

As per police sources, the survivor from Punjab is an orphan and lived with her sister and brother-in-law. A member of the CWC said that the teenager, in her statement, said that she was thrown out of the house by her sister and brother-in-law on Sunday, August 11 after which she went to Moradabad via Delhi and finally reached Dehradun.

"She had boarded a UP Roadways bus from Moradabad and reached ISBT Dehradun at around 2.30 am on the night of August 13 when five people gang-raped her inside the vehicle upon finding her alone. They then took her off the bus and fled," the CWC member said quoting the teenager.

The teenager said that the bus was painted red, from which it is being assumed that it could be an Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation vehicle. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that he reached the ISBT Chowki and inquired about the incident and registered the case against the five unknown criminals immediately.

Police are checking CCTV footage and examining the ISBT region to trace the accused and nab them at the earliest.

Read More:

  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder | Provide Situation Report Every 2 Hours: MHA To Police Forces Of All States
  2. Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: CBI To Conduct Psychological Assessment Of Accused
Last Updated : 7 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEHRADUN GANG RAPE CASEDEHRADUN TEENAGER RAPE CASEUTTARAKHAND RAPE CASETEENAGER RAPE IN BUSTEENAGER GANG RAPED IN DEHRADUN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.