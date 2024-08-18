Amid Anger Over Kolkata, Shocker From Dehradun: Orphan Teenager Girl From Punjab Gangraped By 5 Men In Parked Bus

Dehradun: Amid nationwide protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, a shocking case has come to the fore from Uttarakhand where an orphan teenage girl was gang-raped by five men in a parked bus at an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

The incident took place on August 13, and a case was lodged on Saturday after a team from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) rescued the teenager. The victim was found in a distraught state at the ISBT near the Kotwali Patel Nagar Police Post. The CWC team counselled her for four days and then registered a case on Saturday. Police have detained two suspects so far, who are being interrogated.

As per police sources, the survivor from Punjab is an orphan and lived with her sister and brother-in-law. A member of the CWC said that the teenager, in her statement, said that she was thrown out of the house by her sister and brother-in-law on Sunday, August 11 after which she went to Moradabad via Delhi and finally reached Dehradun.

"She had boarded a UP Roadways bus from Moradabad and reached ISBT Dehradun at around 2.30 am on the night of August 13 when five people gang-raped her inside the vehicle upon finding her alone. They then took her off the bus and fled," the CWC member said quoting the teenager.

The teenager said that the bus was painted red, from which it is being assumed that it could be an Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation vehicle. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that he reached the ISBT Chowki and inquired about the incident and registered the case against the five unknown criminals immediately.

Police are checking CCTV footage and examining the ISBT region to trace the accused and nab them at the earliest.