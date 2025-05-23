Dehradun Police Report Three Rape Cases, One Involving A Mentally-Challenged Minor

Dehradun: Three separate rape cases, including one involving the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged minor, have been reported in various police stations in Dehradun. Meanwhile, a special court in the city sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping and kidnapping another minor girl.
In the first incident, a mentally-challenged minor girl in the Nehru Colony area was allegedly raped. The victim's mother filed a complaint, and Nehru Colony police have registered a case and are investigating. Sanjeet Kumar, in-charge of the Nehru Colony police station, stated that they registered a case against an unknown person based on the mother’s complaint and are searching for the accused.
The second case involves a widowed woman who accused a man of rape. She stated that the man lured her with a promise of marriage. The complaint stated that she met the accused two years prior; he misrepresented himself as a film producer. After developing a relationship and proposing marriage, he allegedly raped her and lived with her for over a year, avoiding marriage discussions.
Recently, the accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she revealed their relationship. When the woman tried to contact the young man's brother, he threatened her. Chandrabhan Adhikari, the in-charge of Patel Nagar police station, stated that they registered a case against the main accused for rape and against his brothers for threatening to kill, based on the woman's complaint. The police are investigating the matter.
The third case involves a young woman who accused a friend of five years of rape after he proposed marriage and then reneged. The accused allegedly pressured her into refusing her engagement with another man, had physical relations with her, and then told her that his parents opposed their marriage.
Pradeep Pant, the in-charge of city police, stated that they registered a case against the accused for rape based on the victim's complaint. The police are investigating the matter.
Separately, Judge Archana Sagar of a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Dehradun sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. He was found guilty of kidnapping, intimidating, and raping a minor girl. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional month of imprisonment.