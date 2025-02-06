Dehradun Police Launch Crackdown On Cow Smugglers, Criminals

Dehradun/Kashipur: Dehradun police launched a crackdown on cow smugglers and criminal gangs operating in the capital town. One cow smuggler was arrested and another one was injured in an encounter with police.

Giving details, SP of Vikasnagar, Renu Lohani, said, "Mujammil was injured in the encounter and Ujayef was arrested. They were involved in the cow slaughter incident in Sahaspur. They were involved in the theft of cows in Selaqui police station and cow slaughter in Sahaspur area."

The first encounter took place after police chased the cow slaughter accused who was absconding in Vikasnagar of Dehradun district. Furkan was involved in the second encounter. According to police, he is accused of more than two dozen cases in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district. Crime ranged from murder to robbery.

Dehradun Police earlier arrested two persons, accused of a cow slaughter incident in the Sahaspur area. According to the police, the accused persons were trying to escape and when they were asked to stop, fired at police. In the retaliatory firing, a cow slaughter accused received a gunshot in his leg.

Encounter in Kashipur

On the other hand, an encounter has also taken place in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district. A criminal was injured in an encounter with the police and SOG team early on Thursday morning. He was taken to the Government Hospital of Kashipur where he is undergoing treatment. During a joint operation by Kashipur's ITI police station and SOG team in the village of Paiga, a miscreant named Furkan was injured after being shot in the leg. Furkan is a resident of Padiyanangla of Bhagatpur police station of Moradabad district of the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh. More than two dozen cases are registered against him.