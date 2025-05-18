Dehradun Police Arrest Five Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, One Indian Woman

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have arrested five Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Dehradun, along with one Indian woman, who is accused of aiding them. The arrests were made by a joint team of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Clement Town police following a verification drive. Four minor children of Bangladeshis have also been taken into police custody.

The Bangladeshi individuals include four men and one woman. Authorities recovered two Bangladeshi identification cards and two fake Indian Aadhaar cards from them. Interrogation of the accused is underway involving the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Special Branch, SOG, local police, Military Intelligence, and the Intelligence Bureau.

The operation was initiated based on information received by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh regarding the illegal stay of some Bangladeshi citizens in the Clement Town area. Subsequently, a joint police team was formed to conduct verification of outsiders, leading to the arrests on Saturday night in Lane No. 11, Post Office Road, Clement Town.

Those arrested include Nirmal Rai, Shem Rai, Lipi Rai, Krishna alias Santosh, and Munir Chandra Rai, along with the four minor Bangladeshi children, Pooja Rani, and another minor. None of the Bangladeshi citizens could produce valid documents like passports or visas. Munir Chandra Rai was found in possession of two illegal Aadhaar cards from Patna, Bihar, and West Bengal, while Krishna alias Santosh and Nirmal Rai possessed Bangladeshi Identity proofs (IDs).

Police investigation revealed that Munir Chandra Rai alias Ujwal, originally from Bangladesh, entered India around 16 years ago. He worked in various places before marrying Pooja Rani alias Rosna in 2016 in Faridabad. Pooja Rani, who has children from a previous marriage, is now accused of assisting illegal immigrants.

All the Bangladeshi citizens have been arrested for illegally entering and residing in India, and Pooja Rani for aiding them. A case has been registered at Clement Town police station under sections 338, 336 (3), 340 (2), 318 (4), 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act 1967. Police are currently searching for two absconding individuals, Noor Islam and Mohammad Alam, who allegedly facilitated the entry of these individuals into India.

SSP Ajay Singh confirmed the details of the operation and arrests to ETV Bharat. Further investigation revealed that Noor Islam, a Delhi-based contractor, and Alauddin alias Mohammad Alam, a contractor from Bihar, had assisted Munir Chandra Rai and others in illegally crossing the border into India at different times. The arrested individuals were working as labourers in the Clement Town area.