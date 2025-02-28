Dehradun Police Arrest Couple From Punjab For Brutal Murder Of Retired Principal

Dehradun: Dehradun Police have arrested a couple in connection with the murder of 70-year-old retired principal Shyam Lal. His dismembered body was found in the Badgaon area of Saharanpur on February 20, two weeks after he had gone missing. Police said that the couple, Geeta and her husband, Himanshu Chaudhary, had been absconding since the crime and were arrested from Amritsar after evading capture for weeks.

Uttarakhand Police, in a post on X, said that the couple had planned to record a compromising video of Shyam Lal and Geeta, intending to use it for blackmail.

The investigation into Lal's disappearance began on February 7, when his daughter, Nidhi Rathore, filed a missing persons report. Lal had left home on his bike and never returned. Police focused on Geeta, with whom Lal had maintained an illicit relationship for the last 12 years. Further investigation revealed that Geeta and Himanshu, an MBBS student in Dehradun, rented a separate room and planned to blackmail Lal by filming an obscene video of him and extorting money.

Police revealed that when Lal discovered their scheme, he confronted them. Geeta confessed that when Lal arrived at the rented room on February 2, he realised their plan and began to shout. To prevent him from exposing them, the couple tied him up and, in a panic, strangled him to death.

Police said that after the murder, Geeta contacted her brother, Ajay, and his brother-in-law, Dhanraj Chawla, to help dispose of the body. Using Himanshu's medical knowledge, the group dismembered Lal's body, packed the remains in plastic bags, and discarded them in the Sakhan Canal near Deoband, Saharanpur. To mislead investigators, they also abandoned Lal's bike in a secluded plot near Dehradun ISBT, removing its number plate.

The case made a breakthrough when police reviewed CCTV footage showing Lal visiting Geeta's house but not leaving. This led investigators to focus on Geeta and Himanshu, who had gone into hiding after the murder. Police also arrested Ajay and Dhanraj, who helped dispose of the body. During questioning, Ajay confirmed the couple's involvement in the crime.

After weeks of searching in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Jaipur, and Prayagraj, and keeping a bounty of Rs 25,000 on each, police tracked Geeta and Himanshu to Amritsar, where they were arrested. The couple had been hiding to avoid capture, but the police, with the help of a public reward, successfully located them. Geeta and Himanshu now face charges of murder and the disposal of a body.