Dehradun National-Level Judo Player Accuses Coach Of Molesting Her In Moradabad

Moradabad: A Dehradun-based national-level judo player was allegedly molested by her coach in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district and a case has been registered based on her complaint, police said on Friday.

In her statement to police, the girl said her coach took her to his farm house in Islamnagar in Bhojpur police station area of Moradabad district under the pretext of practice and then sexually abused her. After returning to Dehradun, she lodged an FIR against the accused. The FIR has been transferred from Dehradun to Moradabad and Bhojpur police have been entrusted to take action following investigation, officials said.

SP Rural Kunwar Akash Singh said that the complainant, a resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, is a national-level judo player. She has complained that the accused molested her and even threatened to end her career if she informed anyone, he said. "A case was registered on Thursday based on the player's complaint and investigation is underway. Action will be taken accordingly," he added.

As per her complaint, in 2024, she undertook training under a woman coach at the PRD ground and was also selected for SAI's Bhopal National Centre of Excellence. But her coach did not allow her to go saying the centre is not good.

According to the complainant, she had come in contact with Satish Sharma of Moradabad through her coach, who had referred her to him saying he had trained her and was the best in the industry. The girl told police that Satish had asked her to come to his training centre in Moradabad for practice sessions.

"After this, she went to Moradabad for training and things went fine for a few days. On March 12, Satish took her to his farm house in Islamnagar. The girl practised here for sometime and when she was about to leave, the accused called her to his room and touched her private parts on the pretext of checking fitness. The complainant said she cried and pleaded, but the accused did not allow her to leave. Also, he threatened to end her career if she informed anyone," police said.

After Holi, there was a selection test for junior national championship and she lost the final trial match.