Dehradun Municipal Corporation Wakes Up To Threat of Dangerous Dog Breeds

Dehradun: Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) seems to have finally woken up to the threat posed by dangerous dog breeds kept as pets by the rich and influential city residents. The wake-up call came after an elderly woman was attacked by two Rottweiler dogs. She is fighting a battle of survival in a hospital.

Dehradun Commissioner Namami Bansal has stated that the Police and the Corporation will carry out a checking drive to ensure that no banned breed is domesticated by the city residents. The drive will also ensure that the people keeping pets obtain proper licenses.

“There are regular drives carried out by the Corporation and whenever there is a complaint it is acted upon. Action will be taken in this case that has come to light. 23 breeds have been banned by the Indian government,” she informed.

Such breeds have been domesticated by the rich and the influential people of the city with impunity. They are proving to be a threat to public safety, particularly for the residents of the neighbourhood and the passersby.

One can imagine the plight of the elderly woman recently bitten by the Rottweiler dogs in the city, who has had more than 100 stitches and an ear ripped off. A surgery lasting many hours had to be performed on her and she remains in the intensive care unit.

The local residents say that keeping such breeds of dogs like Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman and Boxer is seen as a status symbol.

According to the DMC officials, there are 4097 dogs registered in the city, of which 1020 are of the dangerous breeds, comprising 98 Pit bulls, 148 Rottweiler dogs and 48 Dobermans. Sources said that these are just the licensed numbers, whereas the real number is expected to be manifold, as the majority of the dog owners do not bother to obtain the required license.

Perturbed by the increasing number of dog attacks, the central government had banned breeding and sale of 23 breeds of dogs in March 2024 but this ban has remained mostly on paper in most of the cities, including Dehradun. The people continue to own these breeds without proper license, vaccination and security arrangements.

The guidelines meant for dog owners call for registration and regular vaccination, including those for rabies. The owners have to keep a vaccination certificate with them and the dogs have been tied with a leash, besides putting on masks on their face before being taken to a public place. There are provisions for a penalty and a criminal case in violations of these guidelines.



