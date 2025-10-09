ETV Bharat / state

Missing For 19 Days: Dehradun Merchant Navy Deck Cadet Karandeep Singh Rana's Family Still In Dark

Dehradun: The family of 22-year-old Karandeep Singh Rana, a senior deck cadet of merchant navy, are in the dark about his whereabouts for the last 19 days.

Rana went missing from MT Front Princess on September 20. His family said he had joined duty on the ship at Singapore on August 18. The vessel was headed towards China via Iraq. He had called home on September 20 at around 2:30 pm.

Rana had talked to his mother and sister and the conversation was usual. The ship's officials told Rana's family that he went missing somewhere between Singapore and Sri Lanka. The ship's crew searched for him at Sri Lanka where the ship was berthed for four days.

Rana's mother Shashi the wait for his son is agonising. "We trusted the company and sent our son to work on the ship. Now the company can't even apprise us on our son's whereabouts," she said. Shashi said her son was preparing for the next phase of his career and had been preparing for several exams.