Dehradun Mazar Demolition Row: Case Filed Against Unknown Contractor

Dehradun: A case has been lodged in the Bindol Police Outpost against an unknown contractor for rebuilding a Mazar (tomb) inside the campus of a reputed private school on Chakrata Road under the Cantonment Police Station area that was demolished by the administration, following an uproar by the Hindu outfits. A search for the person has been initiated by the police.

Several Hindu outfits started venting their anger after a video of the Mazar inside the school campus went viral, compelling the administration to raze it to the ground.

Bindal Police Station in-charge Rajneesh Saini lodged a complaint with the police in which he mentioned that the 70-year-old Mazar was demolished for the widening work on Chaktara Road. Following this, an unknown contractor started reconstructing the structure a video of which went viral, leading to the protests by the Hindu outfits. Keeping in view the maintenance of communal harmony and peace in the area, a team from the administration inspected the spot a few days ago and demolished the Mazar. In the investigation, it was found that the construction was a violation of the Public Property Damage Prevention Act, 2016 regarding the removal of unauthorised religious structures on public roads, public parks and other public places, the report of which was also given to the police.

"On the basis of the complaint of Bindal Outpost in-charge, a case has been registered against the unknown contractor in Cantonment Police Station Under section 3 of the Public Property Damage Prevention Act. This illegal construction is an attempt to spoil the communal harmony," Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said.