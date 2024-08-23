ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun ISBT Gang Rape: Five Accused Taken To Delhi Depot To Recreate Crime Sequence

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Five persons who were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at Dehradun ISBT were taken to Kashmiri Gate ISBT in Delhi for recreating the crime sequence. The victim's statement was recorded before a magistrate yesterday. After she told that she was raped earlier in Moradabad, Dehradun Police filed a zero FIR and transferred the case to Moradabad for further investigation.

Dehradun ISBT Gang Rape: Five Accused Taken To Delhi Depot To Recreate Crime Scene
Five accused in Dehradun ISBT gang rape case (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dehradun: The five accused in the Dehradun ISBT gang rape case, was on Friday taken to Delhi's Kashmiri Gate ISBT to recreate the crime sequence.

In her statement that was recorded before the magistrate on Thursday, the 16-year-old victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, told that she had been raped earlier in her hometown. Following which, police registered a zero FIR at Patel Nagar in Dehradun and the case was transferred to Moradabad for investigation.

Meanwhile, Dehradun Police said that they have got a two-day remand of the five accused and all were taken to Delhi's Kashmir Gate ISBT, where the crime sequence will be recreated.

The victim's father and the Gram Pradhan of her village have come to Dehradun. They told police that the victim had run away from home many times and was later brought back. This time, the victim's family did not even register a missing complaint.

The victim has refused to return home and is presently undergoing treatment at Nari Niketan in Dehradun. She is stated to be suffering from mental illness.

Earlier this month, the girl had run away from her home and come to Delhi. At Kashmiri Gate ISBT in Delhi, she had asked a driver of the Uttarakhand Roadways about the bus that will take her to Patiala but the driver misled her and made her board a Dehradun-bound bus.

The Uttarakhand Roadways bus arrived at Dehradun ISBT on the intervening night of August 12 and 13. After dropping all the passengers, the driver parked the bus at the parking lot. Then, the driver and conductor along with two other drivers and the cashier allegedly raped the girl inside a bus.

The security guard noticed her roaming alone at the bus depot and immediately informed the Child Welfare Committee. Following which, a team of the Child Welfare Committee took her with them to Nari Niketan. The victim did not tell anything to the team for the first two days, but on the third day when she was being counselled, she narrated the entire incident.

After this, the police registered a case on the basis of the victim's statement at the ISBT police post and the five accused were arrested. On August 22, her statement was recorded before the magistrate, where she told that she was raped in Moradabad before. Thereafter, Dehradun Police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Moradabad.

Dehradun SP City Pramod Kumar said the special court has accepted the appeal for police remand of the five accused. Patel Nagar Police have got 36 hours' judicial remand of four accused, who are from Haridwar and Dehradun and 46 hours' judicial remand of the fifth accused, who hails from Farrukhabad. After this, police took the five accused to Kashmiri Gate in Delhi, he said

Read more

Assam CM Asks DGP To Visit Dhing As Protests Intensify Over Gang Rape Incident

Dehradun: The five accused in the Dehradun ISBT gang rape case, was on Friday taken to Delhi's Kashmiri Gate ISBT to recreate the crime sequence.

In her statement that was recorded before the magistrate on Thursday, the 16-year-old victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, told that she had been raped earlier in her hometown. Following which, police registered a zero FIR at Patel Nagar in Dehradun and the case was transferred to Moradabad for investigation.

Meanwhile, Dehradun Police said that they have got a two-day remand of the five accused and all were taken to Delhi's Kashmir Gate ISBT, where the crime sequence will be recreated.

The victim's father and the Gram Pradhan of her village have come to Dehradun. They told police that the victim had run away from home many times and was later brought back. This time, the victim's family did not even register a missing complaint.

The victim has refused to return home and is presently undergoing treatment at Nari Niketan in Dehradun. She is stated to be suffering from mental illness.

Earlier this month, the girl had run away from her home and come to Delhi. At Kashmiri Gate ISBT in Delhi, she had asked a driver of the Uttarakhand Roadways about the bus that will take her to Patiala but the driver misled her and made her board a Dehradun-bound bus.

The Uttarakhand Roadways bus arrived at Dehradun ISBT on the intervening night of August 12 and 13. After dropping all the passengers, the driver parked the bus at the parking lot. Then, the driver and conductor along with two other drivers and the cashier allegedly raped the girl inside a bus.

The security guard noticed her roaming alone at the bus depot and immediately informed the Child Welfare Committee. Following which, a team of the Child Welfare Committee took her with them to Nari Niketan. The victim did not tell anything to the team for the first two days, but on the third day when she was being counselled, she narrated the entire incident.

After this, the police registered a case on the basis of the victim's statement at the ISBT police post and the five accused were arrested. On August 22, her statement was recorded before the magistrate, where she told that she was raped in Moradabad before. Thereafter, Dehradun Police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Moradabad.

Dehradun SP City Pramod Kumar said the special court has accepted the appeal for police remand of the five accused. Patel Nagar Police have got 36 hours' judicial remand of four accused, who are from Haridwar and Dehradun and 46 hours' judicial remand of the fifth accused, who hails from Farrukhabad. After this, police took the five accused to Kashmiri Gate in Delhi, he said

Read more

Assam CM Asks DGP To Visit Dhing As Protests Intensify Over Gang Rape Incident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RECREATE CRIME SEQUENCEBUS GANG RAPE CASEKASHMIRI GATE ISBT IN DELHIDEHRADUN ISBT GANG RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.