Dehradun Innova Crash: Truck Driver Absconding Since Tuesday Arrested

Dehradun: Ramkumar alias Ramu, driver of the truck involved in the accident at ONGC Chowk on Tuesday was arrested on Friday night, Dehradun police said. Six students were killed and one was seriously injured after an Innova car collided with a truck near the ONGC intersection of the Thana Cantt area in the early hours of Tuesday. Ramu had been absconding since the accident.

Truck Registered In Delhi

The police were on the lookout for the driver since the incident. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the truck, registered under the name VRC Logistics Pvt. Ltd based in Delhi was sold to Naresh Gautam, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Naresh Gautam rented the truck along with an HDD machine to Abhishek Chaudhary based in Meerut who brought it to Dehradun last month.

Driver Fled In Panic

Ramu, a resident of Saharanpur was transporting the HDD machine from Kishan Nagar to Kaulagarh for an ongoing drilling work on the night of the incident. Ramu informed the police that the Innova car coming from Ballupur collided with the rear side of the truck as it passed the ONGC Chowk. He told the police he was driving at a normal speed when the accident occurred. The driver was terrified to see bodies inside the car.

Ramu told Police that he fled the scene in panic and took the number plate of the vehicle with him. In fear of apprehension, he switched off his mobile phone and hid in an unknown place. The Dehradun police arrested Ramu on Friday.