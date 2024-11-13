Dehradun: District Administration Conducts Raids On Bars, Pubs After Massive Accident Killed 6

Dehradun: After the death of six youths in a car accident at ONGC Chowk late on Monday night, on the instructions of the District Magistrate (DM), five different teams of the district administration conducted a raid on beer bars and pubs in the city late at night on Tuesday, police said.

Taking action during the campaign at different places in Dehradun city, the District Magistrate also directed to take sealing action with whopping fines against beer bars and pubs operating after 11 pm.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took the complaints of serving liquor in beer bars and pubs operating in the city on a serious note and instructed the district administration to take action, officials said.

The DM called a meeting of officials at 11 pm on Tuesday, and a team of five was formed immediately to conduct a raid campaign simultaneously in the city. The DM and ADM also received complaints of one bar each on Rajpur Road and Chakrata Road being open even after the stipulated time. In a restaurant, instructions have been given to register an FIR against the manager for serving liquor to over 20 people even after 11 pm, they said.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal said, "All SDMs have been instructed that if any bar or pub in the city is found to be operating after 11:00 pm, then a penalty should be imposed against the concerned bar and pub. Also, action for cancellation of the license should be implemented legally."

Six students, including three boys and girls, were killed after a massive collision between a truck and an Innova car near ONGC in Dehradun's Cantt police station area on Monday night.