Dehradun Cloudburst Toll At 24, 16 Still Missing

Dehradun: The toll in Dehradun cloudbursts triggered by heavy rains has reached 24, while 16 people are still missing. The sudden downpour late Wednesday night caused heavy debris flow in Nanda Nagar, reducing six buildings to rubble.

Teams from Uttarakhand SDRF, NDRF, and the Public Works Department have been deployed, with JCB machines and other equipment pressed into service to clear debris and aid relief efforts. While search and rescue operations continue despite extremely adverse conditions, relentless rain and difficult terrain are severely hampering rescue efforts.

The weather department has also issued a warning of more heavy rainfall in the coming days. Locals reported that several residents are still believed to be trapped inside their homes following the cloudburst. Authorities have deployed teams on the ground to locate the missing, even as the threat of further landslides looms large.

The Kalsi-Chakrata motorway has been completely closed following a massive landslide near the Jajared Hill, leading to long queues of vehicles travelling from Vikasnagar to Chakrata. A massive landslide near Chapnu Mod on the route has left a large amount of debris.