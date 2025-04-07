ETV Bharat / state

Child Among Two Killed In Dehradun Bus Accident, 14 Hospitalised

Dehradun: Two persons, including a child, were killed and 14 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Shimla bypass in Dehradun on Monday.

The accident took place in Singhniwal area under ​​Sahaspur police station area when the bus collided head-on with a truck and then overturned. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and took the injured to nearby hospitals. SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh also reached the spot and a probe was initiated.

According to the police, the bus was heading towards Vikasnagar from Dehradun ISBT when the mishap occurred in Singhniwal. There were many school children in the bus.

Hearing the passengers screaming for help, local people rushed towards the bus. They tried to pull out the trapped passengers. Some people informed the police.