Sexual Abuse Case: 'No Recognition' Taken For Dehradun Pre-preparatory School, CWC To Talk To Other Children

Dehradun: The ongoing probe into the sexual abuse of two brothers in a boarding school here has revealed that the school has no recognition. Women's Commission Chairperson Geeta Khanna said that the pre-preparatory school is being run by a trust registered in Delhi. This school is limited to only pre-preparatory level, hence no educational recognition was taken from the concerned authorities for its operation, she said.

On receiving a complaint, the Commission Chairperson along with a team inspected the school and its hostel. They found that the director of the said pre-preparatory school was also running a hostel for mentally challenged children illegally on the first floor of a rented building nearby. During the inspection, it was also found that the hostel was in a very dilapidated condition. Neither any kind of safety standards were followed there nor was there any statutory permission taken. The hostel was allegedly being run illegally.

The abuse case came to the fore after a single mother, who had left her two mentally challenged sons in this hostel in the hope of safe and sensitive care, went to meet them. Both the brothers told their mother that an attendant posted on night duty in the hostel sexually abused them. After this serious allegation, the concerned mother had immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Then the police took the accused into custody. The accused is a resident of Banaras, and he has been working in the hostel since May 16. It is said that his verification has also not been done.

As of now, the pre-preparatory school has been closed. On Monday, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will talk to the other 15 children studying in the school. A thorough investigation of this entire matter is going on under the supervision of CWC and related departments.